BJP may not return to power if it failed to fulfil promises: Nishad Party

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:27 IST
The BJP may not come into power again if it failed to fulfil promises made to the community, said Nishad Party national president Sanjay Kumar Nishad here on Friday.

He told reporters in Vrindavan that the BJP failed to fulfil the promise of extending reservation to the Nishad community.

Nishad, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP, claimed that it was due to their concerted efforts that the BJP bagged the maximum seats in the state during the Lok Sabha polls, despite the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stitching an alliance.

The Congress, BSP and the SP deceived the Nishad Party and now they have been marginalised, he said.

