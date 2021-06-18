BJP may not return to power if it failed to fulfil promises: Nishad Party
- Country:
- India
The BJP may not come into power again if it failed to fulfil promises made to the community, said Nishad Party national president Sanjay Kumar Nishad here on Friday.
He told reporters in Vrindavan that the BJP failed to fulfil the promise of extending reservation to the Nishad community.
Nishad, whose party is an ally of the ruling BJP, claimed that it was due to their concerted efforts that the BJP bagged the maximum seats in the state during the Lok Sabha polls, despite the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) stitching an alliance.
The Congress, BSP and the SP deceived the Nishad Party and now they have been marginalised, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanjay Kumar Nishad
- Vrindavan
- Nishad Party
- Samajwadi Party
- Congress
- Lok Sabha
- Nishad
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Oli strengthens grip on power by joining hands with Janata Samajwadi Party
Ghaziabad assault case: FIR against Samajwadi Party functionary for circulating 'communal' video
UP journalist death: Police register murder case; Samajwadi Party demands high-level inquiry
Nadda holds meeting with Nishad party chief
BSP MLAs joining Samajwadi Party an illusion: Mayawati