Governor appoints pro-tem chairman of AP Legislative Council

Amaravati, June 18 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday appointed senior member Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam as the pro-tem chairman of the State Legislative Council.

Balasubrahmanyam is serving his third term in the Council and is a member of the Progressive Democratic Front.

M A Shariff, who was the Council chairman, retired last month while the Deputy Chairman Reddy Subrahmanyam, too, demitted office on Friday requiring the appointment of the pro-tem Chairman till a new Chairman is elected.

Six other members of the Telugu Desam Party and the ruling YSR Congress Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateswarlu (former Union Minister) also retired on Friday at the end of their six-year term.

With this, both the YSRC and the TDP are now tied with 15 members each in the 58-member House but the former would gain majority after four nominated members are sworn in.

The Pro-tem Chairman would on Monday administer the oath of office to the four new members nominated under the Governors quota.

