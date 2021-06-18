Vaccination festival in Puducherry extended till June 21

Puducherry, June 18 (PTI): Health Secretary of Puducherry T Arun announced on Friday that the ongoing vaccination festival scheduled for four days from June 16 has been extended till June 21.

Arun, who had chaired a joint meeting of officials of various departments to review the implementation of the festival in the Union Territory, said there was a good response to the festival The vaccination is aimed at covering all those above 18 years and achieving cent percent coverage in the Union Territory.

''Considering the participation by the people, the government has extended the festival till June 21 as per the instructions of Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan,'' he said.

Also, he announced several incentives and cash awards for the best performing health staff, self-help groups, primary health centres, voluntary organisations and others involved in the festival.

He said the government would also soon conduct street- corner vaccination programmes.

