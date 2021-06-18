Left Menu

Chirag Paswan-headed LJP faction urges EC to seek its view over Paras group's claims

A Lok Janshakti Party delegation led by Chirag Paswan urged the Election Commission on Friday to seek its view before taking a decision on any claim over the party by the other faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras. LJP secretary general Abdul Khaliq, who was part of the five-member delegation, said Paras election was not lawful.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:59 IST
Chirag Paswan-headed LJP faction urges EC to seek its view over Paras group's claims
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Lok Janshakti Party delegation led by Chirag Paswan urged the Election Commission on Friday to seek its view before taking a decision on any claim over the party by the other faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras. After submitting his memorandum to the Election Commission, Paswan told reporters that he was elected party president for five years in 2019 as he rejected his uncle Paras' election in his place. ''The EC has assured to hear us in case of any other contrary claim,'' he said. LJP secretary general Abdul Khaliq, who was part of the five-member delegation, said Paras' election was not lawful. The Paswan faction has called a meeting of party national executive on Sunday in what seems a show of strength in support of Chirag Paswan after all five other MPs of the organisation joined Paras to divest him of key positions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021