BJP to contest UP Assembly polls under leadership of Adityanath: Swatantra Dev
We will fight the 2022 elections under hardworking and honest Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Swatantra Dev told reporters.
The next Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh here on Friday. His comment has come two days after deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party's national leadership will decide under whom the upcoming elections will be fought. “Corruption and hooliganism have ended and development is taking place. We will fight the 2022 elections under hardworking and honest Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Swatantra Dev told reporters. To a question on the Opposition parties' allegation of corruption in land purchase for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh asked “where is the Opposition” and left without taking any more questions.
