Sachin an asset, aspirations of all in Rajasthan to be taken care of by party: Ajay Maken

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:42 IST
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Friday said Sachin Pilot is an asset for the party and that aspirations of all leaders in its Rajasthan unit will be taken care of, amid signs that dissidence is resurfacing in the state nearly a year after it managed to stave off a rebellion by the Pilot camp.

Maken also brushed aside reports of rising factionalism and dissensions within the party ahead of a reshuffle in the state's council of ministers.

There are nine vacancies in the Rajasthan cabinet and these are likely to be filled up soon.

''The hopes and aspirations of all sections of the party would be taken care of in the cabinet expansion and political appointments in the state,'' Maken told PTI.

On reports of Pilot being unhappy for non-redressal of his grievances and former BSP MLAs who merged in the Congress raising objections to him being accorded importance, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan said there are no dissensions.

''Sachin Pilot is an asset to the party and a star campaigner,'' he said, while denying reports of Pilot not being given time by senior party leaders.

Maken said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not in town for some days and that he himself is in touch with Pilot as well as Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders. In July last year, Pilot and some MLAs supporting him raised the banner of revolt against Gehlot. He returned to the party fold only after the high command set up a committee to address his grievances.

