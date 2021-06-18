Left Menu

EU should stick to 'difficult' dialogue with Russia - Merkel

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:46 IST
The European Union should maintain dialogue with Russia despite major differences on issues of security and the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday before talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Russia is a big challenge for us but Russia is also a continental neighbour of the European Union and we need to ensure that all hybrid attacks are stopped," Merkel told a joint news conference. "But on the other hand we have an interest to remain in dialogue with Russia if we want security and stability in the European Union, as difficult as this is."

She added: "I believe when U.S. President Joe Biden meets Russian President Vladimir Putin and holds an open dialogue it is also important the we on the European side do the same."

