Germany's Merkel welcomes 'climate of cooperation' fostered by Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed the spirit of cooperation she said U.S. President Joe Biden had brought back to international relations.

"I think we can all be happy that the president of the United States of America has once again created a climate of cooperation in which everyone must of course play their part," she told a news conference before talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

