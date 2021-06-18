Left Menu

U.S. bishops vote to draft Communion statement that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:13 IST
A divided conference of U.S. Roman Catholic bishops announced on Friday that they had voted to draft a statement on Holy Communion that may admonish Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for supporting abortion rights.

The 168-55 decision to draft a teaching document on the Eucharist, a holy sacrament in the Roman Catholic faith, came after two hours of debate at the virtual assembly of the United States Catholic Bishops' Conference on Thursday, in which the bishops weighed the merits of reaffirming church teachings against the possibility of sowing partisan division.

