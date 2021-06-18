Left Menu

Macron says European defense autonomy and NATO membership are compatible

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:16 IST
Macron says European defense autonomy and NATO membership are compatible
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the goal of European defence autonomy could go hand in hand with NATO membership.

"We have succeeded in instilling the idea that European defense, and strategic defence autonomy, can be an alternative project to the trans-Atlantic organisation, but very much a solid component of this," Macron told a news conference before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Macron also said U.S. President Joe Biden had expressed his respect for the European Union on the political level as well as his desire to work with the European Union as a partner. (Editing by Richard Lough Editing by GV De Clercq)

