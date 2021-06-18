Left Menu

Centre likely to hold talks with J-K parties on June 24: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST
The Centre is likely to hold a meeting with all regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 as part of its initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory, officials said here on Friday.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.

The central leadership has begun the process of inviting National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP chairperson Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and People's Conference head Sajjad Lone for discussions, the officials said.

Both Abdullah and Mehbooba had served as chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba told PTI Friday night that she received a call from the Centre for a meeting on June 24. ''I am yet to take a decision. I will discuss with the party members and take a final call,'' she said.

It will be the first such meeting since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and its bifurcation into union territories in August 2019.

