Maha: Shiv Bhojan meal scheme extended till Jul 14

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 00:11 IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday extended the state government's 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme till July 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic and resultant restrictions, officials said.

While meals under the scheme used to have a nominal fee earlier, the state government has made it free during the coronavirus-induced restrictions.

So far, under the scheme, over 4.70 crore meals have been supplied, an official said, adding that with the increase of 441 centres to distribute meals, the total number of meals across the state per day will go up to 44,300.

The number of Shiv Bhojan centres stand at 1,043, he added.

