Polls close in Iran election, voting extended in some stations -state TV

Voting in Iran's presidential election has ended, Iran's state TV reported on Friday, adding that in some polling stations the voting had been extended for two hours to allow late-comers to cast ballots.

"Polling stations are obliged to accept ballots as long as there are people at polling stations," the Interior Ministry said in a statement, according to state TV. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)