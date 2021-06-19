Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Peru ex-military stir election tensions with appeal to Armed Forces to "remedy" poll

A group of retired officers has suggested Peru's military should refuse to recognize socialist candidate Pedro Castillo if he is declared winner of the country's presidential election if fraud allegations are not investigated, according to a letter circulated widely on social media on Friday. Interim president Francisco Sagasti confirmed the letter, which was posted on Twitter and Facebook, arrived at the general headquarters of the armed forces, bearing the names of at least 80 retired military personnel.

One kidnapped student dead, seven rescued in Nigeria's Kebbi state, the army says

One student from a group of dozens abducted from a school in northwest Nigeria this week has been found dead, the army said on Friday, adding it had rescued five students and two teachers. Gunmen raided the school in Kebbi state in broad daylight on Thursday in the latest case of mass abductions in the region. A teacher said more than 80 students were taken, while the police said five teachers were abducted but did not disclose the number of missing students.

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for a large turnout in an election widely seen as a referendum on their handling of the economy, including rising prices and unemployment and a collapse in the value of its currency.

Businesses, U.S. legislators fume as Canada extends travel ban; Trudeau stands firm

Canada is extending a ban on nonessential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said on Friday, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators. Canada is under pressure from companies and the tourism industry to ease the ban, which was imposed in March 2020 to help contain spread of the coronavirus and has been renewed on a monthly basis ever since.

Merkel and Macron urge EU coordination on reopening borders

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Friday for European Union countries to coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies and guard against new variants of the virus. Macron said EU countries must be careful not to allow new variants to spread, adding that the EU was watching developments in Britain, which has seen a steep rise in the weekly reported cases of the Delta variant.

Mexico City mayor to construction firms: Pay up for collapsed metro line

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that she would like the firms that built the metro railway that collapsed and killed 26 people last month to help pay for its reconstruction, though she did not specify how much money was at stake. Preliminary findings of an independent investigation presented on Wednesday showed the collapse of a section of the Metro 12 Line was caused by a structural failure.

Macron says European defense autonomy and NATO membership are compatible

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that the goal of European defence autonomy could go hand in hand with NATO membership. "We have succeeded in instilling the idea that European defense, and strategic defence autonomy, can be an alternative project to the trans-Atlantic organisation, but very much a solid component of this," Macron told a news conference before holding talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Canada vows to nearly double intake of 'protected persons' as refugee family backlog grows

Canada will admit more refugees and their families this year as part of its effort to tackle a global crisis, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday. He said Canada will take nearly double the number of protected persons, defined as people who have applied for and been granted refugee status after arriving in the country, as well as their immediate families abroad. The new target is 45,000, up from 23,500.

United Nations calls for halt of weapons to Myanmar

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The General Assembly adopted a resolution with the support of 119 countries several months after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup. Belarus requested the text be put to a vote and was the only country to oppose it, while 36 abstained, including China and Russia.

Venezuela opposition committee to seek support in Washington, Brussels

A committee of Venezuelan opposition politicians will travel to Washington and Brussels to seek support and consult its allies on their positions about an eventual lifting of sanctions, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Friday. Guaido told reporters that the committee traveling to the United States and Europe is the same group that has been meeting with officials from Norway in recent weeks in an attempt to establish a dialogue with President Nicolas Maduro's government, which stands accused of vote-rigging and rights violations.

