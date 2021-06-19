Left Menu

Conservative activists heckle Pence at conference in Florida

Some attendees at a conference in Florida for conservative activists heckled former Vice President Mike Pence during a speech.A few attendees shouted, Traitor as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalitions Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando.

A few attendees shouted, “Traitor!'' as Pence spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at a resort in Orlando. Pence ignored the shouts and plowed through his address on Friday.

“It's great to be back with so many patriots, dedicated to faith and freedom and the road to the majority!'' Pence said.

At least one of the hecklers was removed by security, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Many supporters of former President Donald Trump have been angry with Pence after the former vice president said he did not have the power to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's election victory. During the January 6 storming of the Capitol, angry protesters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!''

