Left Menu

N.Korea's Kim tightens ruling party discipline, appoints new politburo members

Some members of the leadership expressed "remorse for failing to live up to the expectations," after Kim pointed out "serious problems" with their lifestyle, KCNA said, without elaborating. The central committee's powerful politburo also elected Thae Hyong Chol, vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as a new member, and U Sang Chol, an official at the party's Central Auditing Commission, as an alternate member, KCNA said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 05:55 IST
N.Korea's Kim tightens ruling party discipline, appoints new politburo members

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reinforced the ruling Workers' Party discipline and appointed new members of its powerful politburo, state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

The party's central committee held a plenary meeting for a fourth and last day where it reviewed organisational and ideological issues for its central leadership organ. Some members of the leadership expressed "remorse for failing to live up to the expectations," after Kim pointed out "serious problems" with their lifestyle, KCNA said, without elaborating.

The central committee's powerful politburo also elected Thae Hyong Chol, vice president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as a new member, and U Sang Chol, an official at the party's Central Auditing Commission, as an alternate member, KCNA said. The party gathering kicked off on Tuesday.

During earlier sessions, Kim called for measures to tackle the "tense" food situation, blaming the coronavirus pandemic and last year's typhoons, and urged preparation for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States in his first direct comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021