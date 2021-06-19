Left Menu

India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:27 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

''Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh,'' the former Congress chief said.

