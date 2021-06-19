Left Menu

India remembers her flying Sikh: Rahul condoles Milkha Singh's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:36 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of sprint legend Milkha Singh and said he was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

''Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience,'' Gandhi tweeted.

''My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh,'' the former Congress chief said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to the legendary athlete, saying whenever stories of flight of ambition and success will be told in the country, then the name of such a person will definitely be taken who gave new heights to the dreams of the country and crores of Indian youth on the race track.

The Congress, in an official tweet, said, ''We are deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Milkha Singh. A legendary athlete and an inspiration to millions of Indians, the #FlyingSikh will be remembered for his immense contribution to our nation.'' ''Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this time of grief,'' the party said.

