Passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief: Prez Kovind

The 91-year-old sprint legend died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:39 IST
Passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief: Prez Kovind
President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the demise of Milkha Singh fills his heart with grief and that the story of the sporting icon's struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians.

The 91-year-old sprint legend died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

"The passing of sporting icon Milkha Singh fills my heart with grief. The story of his struggles and strength of character will continue to inspire generations of Indians. My deepest condolences to his family members, and countless admirers," Kovind tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

