Milkha Singh to be cremated on Saturday evening

The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed The Flying Sikh for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:40 IST
Legendary Indian Sprinter, Milkha Singh (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Milkha Singh, one of independent India's biggest sporting icons, who died of COVID-19 complications, will be cremated here on Saturday evening.

''The cremation will take place at 5 pm today (Saturday),'' a spokesperson for the family, said.

The 91-year-old Milkha Singh died on Friday night after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He had lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled his death.

''Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today,'' Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

''My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!" Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India has lost a great athlete.

''Milkha Ji has left us but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. 'Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of the Indians,'' Khattar tweeted.

