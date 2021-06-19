Iran's sole moderate presidential candidate congratulates Raisi for his victory - state media
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:00 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's moderate presidential candidate congratulated his hardline rival hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi for winning the election, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, as the interior ministry said counting of the votes continued.
"I hope your government, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will bring comfort and prosperity to our nation," said former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati in a letter, media said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Landlord groups urge U.S. Supreme Court to end pandemic eviction ban
Pakistan remains lone nation in South Asia without female judge in Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court takes up FBI bid to block Muslim civil rights suit
U.S. Supreme Court takes up FBI bid to block Muslim civil rights suit
Supreme Court agrees to hear 2nd ''state secrets'' case