Iran's sole moderate presidential candidate congratulates Raisi for his victory - state media

Iran's moderate presidential candidate congratulated his hardline rival hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi for winning the election, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, as the interior ministry said counting of the votes continued. Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest that has been expected to hand the presidency to Raisi, a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:12 IST
Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest that has been expected to hand the presidency to Raisi, a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions. "I hope your government, under the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will bring comfort and prosperity to our nation," said former central bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati in a letter, media said.

In a televised speech, outgoing President Hassan Rouhani congratulated "the people's elected (president)", without naming him. "Because it has not been officially announced yet, I will delay the official congratulations. But it is clear who received the votes," Rouhani said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by William Mallard)

