Hardline judge has big lead in Iran presidential vote, says state TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 12:30 IST
Hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi has a big lead in Iran's presidential race, an interior ministry official said on Saturday, after rivals conceded defeat in a contest in which millions of Iranians participated.
The official said in televised remarks that Raisi had so far won 17.8 million votes. The official said more than 28 million Iranians out of 59 million eligible voters had cast ballots.
State media earlier announced that Raisi had won, as his only moderate rival congratulated him.
