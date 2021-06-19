Aim at vaccinating 3 lakh people daily from Monday: Assam CM

The Assam government has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccines to three lakh people daily from Monday for the next 10 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said there will be no government work over the next one week and the entire machinery will be involved in the inoculation exercise.

''This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive.

From June 21, we shall be targeting three lakh vaccinations daily till June 30,'' he said after reviewing preparations with all stakeholders.

The chief minister announced that government offices will reopen from July 1, and asked employees to get vaccinated within this month.

He also urged employees of private enterprises to get their jabs, as the state government is likely to allow such offices to operate till around 5 pm from next month.

''If we can meet the target of inoculating at least 2.80 lakh to 3 lakh people daily for the next 10 days, the central government will ensure that we continue to get more vaccines in July as well,'' Sarma said.

He said that more than 50 lakh people in the state have already taken COVID-19 shots, and if another 90 lakh can be covered in the next one month, half of Assam's population will be vaccinated.

''If we can do this, Covid restrictions can be lifted,'' the CM said.

Sarma said all workers of the BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal have been asked to take up the role of volunteers, and bring people to vaccination centres.

''I also request workers of other political parties and social organisations to motivate people (for inoculation),'' he added.

