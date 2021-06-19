Left Menu

NC chief condoles demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:05 IST
NC chief condoles demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh
Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday. (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and described him as an icon who left an indelible mark on the history of India.

The party president said he is deeply saddened by the death of the legendary athlete and has expressed condolences to the bereaved.

The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency described Singh as an icon who left an indelible mark on the history of India and who will always be remembered for his contributions.

The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021