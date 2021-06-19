NC chief condoles demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary athlete Milkha Singh and described him as an icon who left an indelible mark on the history of India.
The party president said he is deeply saddened by the death of the legendary athlete and has expressed condolences to the bereaved.
The MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency described Singh as an icon who left an indelible mark on the history of India and who will always be remembered for his contributions.
The 91-year-old died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19, during which he lost his wife and former national volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment.
