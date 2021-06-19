Left Menu

TN CM pays rich tributes to Milkha Singh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:09 IST
Track Legend Milkha Singh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday paid rich tributes to ace sprinter Milkha Singh, who died of COVID-19, hailing him as the one of India's ''most stellar athletes.'' One of independent India's biggest sporting icons, Singh, died on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID- 19.

''I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of one of India's most stellar athletes #FlyingSikh Milkha Singh,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

''May his life and achievements defying all odds inspire scores of young Indians,'' he added.

Singh, a Padma Shri awardee who was nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' for his accomplishments, was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

