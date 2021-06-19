Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:19 IST
Stalin greets Rahul on his birthday
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 51st birthday, praising his ''selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India.'' ''Wishing my beloved brother @RahulGandhi on his birthday and I join others in praising his selfless, untiring work to establish an egalitarian India in every aspect,'' Stalin tweeted.

''His commitment to the ethos of the Congress Party has been exemplary,'' the DMK President added.

