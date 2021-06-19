Kerala Cong chief denies CM's allegation of kidnap plot

Kochi, June 19 (PTI):Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran on Saturday denied Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of having plotted to kidnap his two children decades ago and asked why a police complaint had not been registered then.

Hitting out at Vijayan a day after he levelled the allegation during his press meet to give details of COVID-19, Sudhakaran wanted to know why no complaint had been filed.

Advertisement

''Vijayan raised so many allegations. It was the press conference of the Chief Minister. We saw the real Pinarayi Vijayan yesterday (Friday), who came out of the PR agency's cover. His stance was that of a political criminal. I cannot reply like him. My post and stature does not allow me to stoop to his level,'' Sudhakaran said.

''Vijayan alleged that a late friend of mine had told him that I had planned to kidnap Vijayan's children. Why has he not revealed the details, why has he not complained to the police?He said he had not revealed it to anyone. Not even to his wife. Usually, if there is any threat against kids, one will inform the mother as they are always there to protect the kids. Is that how a father reacts?,'' Sudhakaran asked.

Vijayan had on Friday, while replying to a query from reporters about certain remarks made against him by Sudhakaran in an interview, had raised the serious allegation that a personclose to the current KPCC president had years ago revealedto him that Sudhakaran had plans to kidnapVijayan's son and daughter who were school students then.

Sudhakaran, however, refuted the charge and said the Chief Minister had not revealed the details on the matter.

The newly appointed State Congress president, who met reporters here, rejected all the allegations raised by the Chief Minister.

Vijayan had raised allegations against the new KPCC chief after an interview of Sudhakaran was published in a vernacular magazine in which he said he had kicked Vijayan down during an incident that happened around 50 years ago at Brenen College, their alma mater, at Thalassery in Kannur district.

Sudhakaran said some of the references, attributed to him in the magazine, were off record and should not have been published.

It was the fault of the reporter and the media house,he said.

Vijayan had said, ''A late friend of Sudhakaran had told me that Sudhakaran had plotted to kidnap my children. I didn't tell this to anybody. I didn't even tell my wife about this.

She used to take our children to school everyday while she goes to the institution where she teaches.'' PTI RRT UD NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)