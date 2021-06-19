Aim at vaccinating 3 lakh people daily from Monday: Assam CM

The Assam government has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccines to three lakh people daily from Monday for the next 10 days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said there will be no government work over the next one week and the entire machinery will be involved in the inoculation exercise.

Advertisement

''This is a part of our Enhanced Immunisation Drive.

From June 21, we shall be targeting three lakh vaccinations daily till June 30,'' he said after reviewing preparations with all stakeholders.

The chief minister announced that government offices will reopen from July 1, and asked employees to get vaccinated within this month.

He also urged employees of private enterprises to get their jabs, as the state government is likely to allow such offices to operate till around 5 pm from next month.

''If we can meet the target of inoculating at least 2.80 lakh to 3 lakh people daily for the next 10 days, the central government will ensure that we continue to get more vaccines in July as well,'' Sarma said.

He said that more than 50 lakh people in the state have already taken COVID-19 shots, and if another 90 lakh can be covered in the next one month, half of Assam's population will be vaccinated.

''If we can do this, Covid restrictions can be lifted,'' the CM said.

According to a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, a total of 52,06,174 doses of vaccines have been administered in Assam. This includes 41,75,652 first doses and 10,30,522 second doses.

The number of daily vaccinations has been increasing in the last three days across the state. On Wednesday, 45,703 people got the jabs, followed by 91,670 on Thursday and 1,17,570 on Friday, the NHM said.

Sarma said all workers of the BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal have been asked to take up the role of volunteers, and bring people to vaccination centres.

''I also request workers of other political parties and social organisations to motivate people (for inoculation),'' he added.

Giving details about the inoculation drive, Sarma said vaccination centres will work in a 12-hour shift from 8 am daily in urban areas, and in a single shift from 8 am to 2 pm in rural places.

''Every village, tea garden will have vaccination centres, which will be set up in schools, colleges and Namghars (worship places for Vaishnavites). We have prepared 2,000 such facilities.

''Though the online registration process will go on, walk-in vaccination will also be allowed at all centres. From now, everyone will be in the 18 years and above segment,'' he said.

Sarm said public donations collected for the vaccination drive in the state for the 18-44 year category would be utilised in providing a token amount of Rs 100 per person to the six-member inoculation team at each centre towards their transportation expenses.

Paid jabs at private hospitals will also continue.

Asked about shortage of vaccines, he said due to hesitancy in the initial period, doses meant for Assam were routed to states like Kerala and Maharashtra.

''The union health secretary has informed that Assam will receive three lakh vaccine doses for its daily quota during the trial period till June 30. If we can meet the target, our quota could be further increased in July,'' Sarma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)