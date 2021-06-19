Left Menu

Sports University, Patiala to have a chair after Milkha Singh's name

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:35 IST
Track legend Milkha Singh passed away on Friday night. (Photo/ Sourav Ganguly twitter) Image Credit: ANI
A chair will be established after Milkha Singh's name at the Sports University, Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced here on Saturday.

The legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh died of COVID-19 related complications on Friday night.

''We are going to have a Milkha Singh Chair in Sports University, Patiala," the Chief Minister told reporters outside Milkha's Sector 8 residence.

Singh, accompanied by state Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, had gone to meet Milkha's son Jeev and other family members to offer his condolences.

