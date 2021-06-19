J&K Congress holds 'Jan Sewa Divas' on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday organised a blood donation camp and distributed ration and other essential items among the needy on 'Jan Sewa Divas' to mark the birthday of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi turned 51 on Saturday but has decided not to celebrate his birthday in view of the Covid pandemic. He was born to Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on June 19, 1970, in Delhi.

Advertisement

The youth Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) held the blood donation camp at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters, while other fontal wings including Mahila Congress, Sewa Dal, Minority Wing, Legal Cell, OBC Wing participated in the relief distribution across the Union Territory, a party spokesperson said.

He said PCC president G A Mir inaugurated the camp and dispatched ration and relief material contributed by different wings to different parts of the city for distribution among the needy.

"It was a symbolic effort to help the needy and poor on the occasion of the birthday of our national leader Rahul Gandhi who had issued directions to help the needy at this crucial time," Mir said.

Later, the PCC president accompanied by senior leaders including Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma and Manmohan Singh joined the relief distribution function at R S Pura on the outskirts of Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, Mir accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of being "insensitive and indifferent" to the miseries and sufferings of people during the ongoing Covid pandemic by allegedly resorting to unprecedented price hike of all essential commodities, especially petrol, diesel and gas.

"Modi government does not feel the pain of the poor who are suffering due to COVID-19 and are faced with soaring prices of essential commodities," the Congress leader said.

He alleged that poor people are dying of hunger and the Covid lockdown while the government has failed to create required health facilities amid unprecedented price hike.

"It is a highly indifferent and insensitive approach of the Modi government which came to power on the slogan of 'achhe din' but giving doses of heavy taxes," he said.

Mir said his party would intensify its activities as soon as the Covid situation improves and press for restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees for jobs and land to locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)