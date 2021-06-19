HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. BOM5 MH-KARNATAKA-WATER-PATIL Karnataka to set up system at dams to get real-time data which will help Maha: Patil Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Saturday said the Karnataka government has decided to set up real-time data acquisition system at its Almatti and Narayanpur dams to monitor the water level, which will help prevent recurrence of the flood situation that Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra faced in 2019.

BOM4 MH-SENA-BJP-CLASH Maha: Shiv Sena, Rane supporters clash in Kudal Mumbai: Supporters of the Shiv Sena and BJP MP Narayan Rane clashed at Kudal in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday during an event organized by the Sena on its foundation day which highlighted rising petrol prices, police said.

Advertisement

BOM3 MH-VIRUS-AJIT PAWAR Take warning of COVID-19 third wave seriously, Maha DyCM to people Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday asked people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic, and warned them against visiting tourist attractions just because restrictions have been eased.

BOM1 MP-HC-LAWYER-BAIL MP lawyer, in jail for sending 'indecent' birthday message to woman judge, gets bail Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a lawyer, who has been in jail for over last four months for allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman judge in Ratlam on her birthday earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)