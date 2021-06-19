Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:07 IST
HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. BOM5 MH-KARNATAKA-WATER-PATIL Karnataka to set up system at dams to get real-time data which will help Maha: Patil Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Saturday said the Karnataka government has decided to set up real-time data acquisition system at its Almatti and Narayanpur dams to monitor the water level, which will help prevent recurrence of the flood situation that Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra faced in 2019.

BOM4 MH-SENA-BJP-CLASH Maha: Shiv Sena, Rane supporters clash in Kudal Mumbai: Supporters of the Shiv Sena and BJP MP Narayan Rane clashed at Kudal in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday during an event organized by the Sena on its foundation day which highlighted rising petrol prices, police said.

BOM3 MH-VIRUS-AJIT PAWAR Take warning of COVID-19 third wave seriously, Maha DyCM to people Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday asked people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic, and warned them against visiting tourist attractions just because restrictions have been eased.

BOM1 MP-HC-LAWYER-BAIL MP lawyer, in jail for sending 'indecent' birthday message to woman judge, gets bail Indore: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a lawyer, who has been in jail for over last four months for allegedly sending an indecent message to a woman judge in Ratlam on her birthday earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021