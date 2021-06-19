Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:44 IST
Ex-IAS officer and MLC A K Sharma made UP BJP’s vice president
The Uttar Pradesh unit of Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed its state MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer, as its state vice president.

The announcement of the new appointment was made by the BJP state unit’s president Swatantra Dev Singh.

In an official statement, Singh also announced the appointments of Archana Mishra from Lucknow and Amit Valmiki from Bulandshahr as secretaries of the state unit.

BJP MLC A K Sharma is also considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for delivering time-bound results, Sharma earned Modi's confidence as his secretary during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister by successfully handling the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to get investments to the state.

He was also handling the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) ministry’s affairs, a crucial department working under the prime minister's plan for the revival of the economy following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from Allahabad University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

