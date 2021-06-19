Left Menu

Fake vaccination racket: Gehlot demands life sentence for such criminals

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should make a provision of life imprisonment for those involved in the manufacturing or administration of fake Covid vaccines. His statement came after the arrest of four people, who allegedly duped a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali by organizing a coronavirus vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital. The reports of fake vaccination drives in Mumbai are worrying.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:46 IST
Fake vaccination racket: Gehlot demands life sentence for such criminals
Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Centre should make a provision of life imprisonment for those involved in manufacturing or administration of fake Covid vaccines.

His statement came after the arrest of four people, who allegedly duped a housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali by organising a coronavirus vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital.

''The reports of fake vaccination drive in Mumbai are worrying. Earlier, there were reports of fake Remdesivir being administered at many places. Such gangs are playing with people's lives. The central government should immediately bring an ordinance and make provision for life imprisonment for such criminals,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot said that the Centre should ensure that private hospital procure vaccines through the government. ''Dr MC Mishra, the former director of AIIMS, has also advised (people) to get vaccinated at authorised centres. Everyone should be alert…'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021