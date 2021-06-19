Navjot Kaur Sidhu criticises Punjab govt for giving jobs to sons of 2 Cong MLAs

Former legislator Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday criticised the Punjab government's decision of giving government jobs to sons of two ruling party legislators, saying only merit should be the criteria.

Her statement came a day after the Punjab government decided to appoint sons of two Congress MLAs as a police inspector and a naib tehsildar as a “special case''.

The decision to appoint sons of two Congress MLAs Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Rakesh Pandey on the “compassionate” ground was taken in a cabinet meeting.

Arjun Pratap Singh Bajwa was appointed as an inspector in the Punjab Police and Bhisham Pandey as a naib tehsildar in the state's Revenue Department.

Talking to reporters at Chaura village in Sanour constituency in Patiala, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said no post should be given to anyone without merit, especially those who were already financially well off.

Rather jobs could have been given to a sportsperson or ward of a freedom fighter, said the wife of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

''I do not think that without passing any test you can join as a tehsildar or join the police,” she said.

To a question on Navjot Singh Sidhu, she said the party has asked him to wait.

''After their (party high command) decision comes, then he will take a decision that is in the interest of Punjab,” Navjot Kaur Sidhu said.

He had even refused to join Kapil Sharma's show and rejected a Rs 10 crore contract for a cricket tournament, she said.

To a question on contesting from Patiala in the upcoming state assembly polls, she said she would fight from wherever the party decides.

