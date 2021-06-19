Left Menu

Will demand 12th berth in cabinet: Jharkhand Congress chief

Amid the speculation of reshuffle in Jharkhand cabinet, state Congress president and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said the party will demand for 12th berth in the cabinet, which is vacant since the formation of the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:16 IST
Will demand 12th berth in cabinet: Jharkhand Congress chief
Jharkhand PCC Chief Rameshwar Oraon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the speculation of reshuffle in Jharkhand cabinet, state Congress president and finance minister Rameshwar Oraon said the party will demand for 12th berth in the cabinet, which is vacant since the formation of the government. Speaking to ANI in New Delhi he said, "We will demand the remaining berth in the cabinet but it is the prerogative of Chief Minister to do that as per the constitution. This time neither I nor Chief Minister have come to Delhi for the twelfth minister."

A few days ago, JMM, which is the largest party in Jharkhand government in coalition with Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had expressed that JMM will have the twelfth seat following the coalition formula. Speculations regarding the change in the Congress quota ministers of the Jharkhand government got fuelled when Oraon and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren flew to Delhi four days back. Now the state's Congress chief has cleared the air that he has come for personal visit and met the senior Congress leaders out of courtesy.

"I met party's senior leaders as I have good relations with them. It was a courtesy meet. If there is an agenda for meeting, we will tell. If changing anyone makes the party strong then High Command can do it. I think there won't be any change," he said. Presently, Congress has four ministers in Jharkhand Cabinet in a coalition with JMM and RJD. JMM has six including CM while RJD share one ministerial berth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021