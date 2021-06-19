Left Menu

West Bengal Congress meets over Assembly election results

The West Bengal unit of Congress party on Saturday held a meeting with all the district presidents of the state to discuss the recently concluded state Assembly election results.

The West Bengal unit of Congress party on Saturday held a meeting with all the district presidents of the state to discuss the recently concluded state Assembly election results. The meeting was held at the Bengal Pradesh Congress Office in Kolkata.

It was chaired by state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The office-bearers of various committees and branches of the state Congress joined the meeting. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence in Delhi on Saturday at 11 am.

"Governor WB Jagdeep Dhankhar will call on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at his official residence at 11 am today before returning to Kolkata in the afternoon," tweeted Dhankhar's office. Dhankhar had a meeting with Shah on Thursday as well. He extended his stay at the national capital for today's meeting with the Union Home Minister.

He also met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Dhankhar had arrived in Delhi on June 16. Over the past few weeks, Governor Dhankhar has raised concerns regarding the alleged incidents of political violence in West Bengal after elections. (ANI)

