World News Roundup: Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout; EU warns Lebanon's leaders of sanctions over 'home-made' crisis and more

Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout

Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. With some 90% of the 28.6 million ballots counted, Raisi's tally was 17.8 million, interior ministry official Jamal Orfi said, giving him an unassailable lead.

EU warns Lebanon's leaders of sanctions over 'home-made' crisis

The European Union's foreign policy chief told Lebanon's leaders on Saturday they were to blame for the country's political and economic crisis and some could face sanctions if they continue to obstruct steps to form a new government and implement reform. Speaking after what he called a "frank exchange" with President Michel Aoun, Josep Borrell said he was bringing a firm message that the country stood on the edge of financial collapse and politicians could not afford to waste more time.

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung 59 were among five Apple Daily executives arrested on Thursday when 500 police also raided the outlet's newsroom, which authorities described as a "crime scene."

Praise and disdain for Iran's new hardline President

Following are some early world reactions to the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president of Iran. Raisi, 60, is a hardline judge who is loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subject to U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights abuses. VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

'I made it,' says South Sudanese who fled to Uganda

After civil war forced Samuel Dhol Ayeun to flee South Sudan as a teenager to neighboring Uganda in 2013, memories of watching friends die of preventable diseases due to inadequate medical care inspired his goal of becoming a doctor. Now 27, Ayeun has graduated from medical school and is busy attending to COVID-19 and other patients at the prestigious Mulago National Referral Hospital in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

Exclusive-U.S. triples vaccines for Taiwan with 2.5 million-dose shipment

The United States will ship 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Saturday, a senior administration official told Reuters, more than tripling Washington's previous allocation of shots for the island, which has faced increasing political and military pressure from China. Washington, competing with Beijing to deepen geopolitical clout through so-called "vaccine diplomacy", initially had promised to donate 750,000 doses to Taiwan, but is increasing that number as President Joe Biden's administration advances its pledge to send 80 million U.S.-made shots around the world.

Pope puts Robert Schuman, a father of Europe, on sainthood path

Pope Francis on Saturday put 20th-century statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of modern Europe, on the path to sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. A Vatican statement said the pope approved a decree recognizing the "heroic virtues" of Schuman, who died in 1963. Recognition is one of the earliest stages of the long process that can lead to canonization.

Flower protests in Myanmar for Suu Kyi's 76th birthday

Supporters of Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi wore flowers in their hair and paraded with them at street demonstrations on Saturday as she marked her 76th birthday locked up by the generals who overthrew her. Protests have been held almost daily in Myanmar since Suu Kyi was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup that cut short a decade of democratic reforms and also sparked paralyzing strikes and renewed conflict in the Southeast Asian country.

Actor Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees

This year's World Refugee Day offers a chance to reflect on the uncertainty faced by those forced to flee their homes, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett says as the world grapples with the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian actor, a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said the annual June 20 event came during a time of "challenge and reflection".

India ask states to 'carefully calibrate' lockdown easing

India's central government on Saturday urged states to be careful in reopening COVID-19 lockdowns to prevent a resurgence of infections in the hard-hit country. Indian states are easing restrictions as the second wave of coronavirus infections appears to abate. The country is second only to the United States in confirmed infections at 29.82 million, with 385,137 deaths.

