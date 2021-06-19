Turkey's Erdogan congraulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday, saying he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during Raisi's term. Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

"Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi. Erdogan added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)