Turkey's Erdogan congraulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. "Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:48 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday, saying he believed cooperation between the two neighbours would strengthen during Raisi's term. Raisi, a hardline judge under U.S. sanctions over alleged human rights abuses, secured a landslide victory on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

"Stating my belief that cooperation between our two countries will strengthen during your presidency, I am ready to work together with you," Erdogan said in a letter sent to Raisi. Erdogan added that he was looking forward to visiting Iran after the COVID-19 pandemic.

