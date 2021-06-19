Sports fraternity lost inspiration in Milkha Singh: Maha CM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid tributes to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh saying the sports fraternity has lost inspiration.The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.The sports fraternity lost inspiration in the form of Milkha Singh. He created a different kind of ideal as a patriotic sportsperson, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said in a statement.
The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.
“The sports fraternity lost inspiration in the form of Milkha Singh. He earned a reputation domestically as well as internationally through his performance. He created a different kind of ideal as a patriotic sportsperson,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. Thackeray said Singh will always be remembered for his ''indomitable willpower'' and as a symbol of commitment. ''His career is an inspiration for the next generations in the sports to be a patriot and a good sportsperson,” it stated.
