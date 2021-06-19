Left Menu

Sports fraternity lost inspiration in Milkha Singh: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid tributes to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh saying the sports fraternity has lost inspiration.The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.The sports fraternity lost inspiration in the form of Milkha Singh. He created a different kind of ideal as a patriotic sportsperson, the Chief Ministers Office CMO said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:02 IST
Sports fraternity lost inspiration in Milkha Singh: Maha CM
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday paid tributes to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh saying the sports fraternity has lost inspiration.

The 91-year-old sports icon died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“The sports fraternity lost inspiration in the form of Milkha Singh. He earned a reputation domestically as well as internationally through his performance. He created a different kind of ideal as a patriotic sportsperson,” the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement. Thackeray said Singh will always be remembered for his ''indomitable willpower'' and as a symbol of commitment. ''His career is an inspiration for the next generations in the sports to be a patriot and a good sportsperson,” it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021