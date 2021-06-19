UAE congratulates Iran's Raisi for election victory
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 19:17 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his victory in Iran's presidential election on Saturday.
"We wish for the Islamic Republic, and for our bilateral relations, stability, continuity and prosperity," Vice-President and de facto Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a statement tweeted by Dubai's media office.
Advertisement
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed also sent a message of congratulations, state news agency WAM reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Sheikh
- Abu Dhabi
- Dubai
- The United Arab Emirates
- Islamic Republic
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese businessmen threaten to kill local trader in Dubai
Israeli police detain Palestinian activist twins from East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah
Abu Dhabi to place new restrictions on the unvaccinated
Rashid Khan shines in Lahore Qalandars' win as PSL 6 resumes in Abu Dhabi
Germany buys Dubai data to track possible tax evasion