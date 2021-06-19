Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray stresses need to focus on economy, warns of `social unease'

Social unrest would be a harsh word to describe it, but the country is heading for social unease for sure, he said.The time has also come to decide whether we want political power for finding solutions to peoples problems or for something else.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:22 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Warning that the country is heading for ''social unease'', Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said political parties should decide if they want power for power's sake or for solving economic issues. Speaking on the occasion of the 55th foundation day of his party amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said economy and health were the two key issues before the country.

'The time has come for all the political parties to decide whether they want political success for the sake of it or for finding solutions on the economic front. Social unrest would be a harsh word to describe it, but the country is heading for social unease for sure,'' he said.

''The time has also come to decide whether we want political power for finding solutions to people's problems (or for something else). If we indulge in cynical politics without giving a thought to the ways to find solutions to economic and health challenges before us, then we are in serious trouble," he said.

The Shiv Sena was founded by Uddhav Thackeray's father Bal Thackeray in 1966.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

