Left Menu

Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defense minister will head the candidates list for the dominant United Russia party in Septembers parliamentary election. By placing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to increase voter enthusiasm for the party whose support has been waning.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:40 IST
Putin names Lavrov, Shoigu to United Russia elections list
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo Credit - Reuters_ Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his foreign minister and his defence minister will head the candidates' list for the dominant United Russia party in September's parliamentary election. By placing Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the list, Putin aims to increase voter enthusiasm for the party whose support has been waning. Both Shoigu and Lavrov have substantial popularity for their firm positions in the military and challenges to the West. Being on the party list does not oblige them to take parliament seats if elected. Notably absent from the list announced at a party convention was Dmitry Medvedev, the former president and prime minister who is United Russia's chairman. Medvedev left the premiership in January 2020 and took the less visible post of deputy chairman of the national security council.

Although United Russia dominates the country's politics and is Putin's power base, its support is dipping. A survey in April by the independent pollster Levada Center found only 42% of voters would vote for the party in the parliamentary election on September 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021