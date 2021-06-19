Left Menu

10 shops sealed for violating coronavirus-induced weekend lockdowns

Ten shops in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur and Doda districts were sealed on Saturday for violating the weekend lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Any violation of government directives will lead to penal action and surprise visits will continue, she said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 20:56 IST
Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib conducted surprise inspection near Udhampur town and found eight shops open in violation of orders. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Ten shops in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Doda districts were sealed on Saturday for violating the weekend lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib conducted a surprise inspection near Udhampur town and found eight shops open in violation of orders. In the Doda district two shops were sealed, a spokesperson said.

Chib advised people to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedure and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing a face mask, maintain social distancing and washing hands regularly. ''Any violation of government directives will lead to penal action and surprise visits will continue,'' she said.

