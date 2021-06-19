Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 60,753 fresh COVID-19 cases New Delhi: With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL50 CENTRE-JK-LD POLITICS 14 J-K leaders invited to meet with PM in Delhi to discuss future course New Delhi: Invitations were sent out on Saturday to 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers, for participation in a high-level meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on June 24, which is expected to set the road map for holding assembly elections there.

DEL30 VIRUS-AIIMS-GULERIA-THIRD WAVE Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief New Delhi: If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday.

DEL19 MHA-VIRUS-LD STATES Centre asks states to ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated'; no crowding in markets New Delhi: The easing of Covid-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places, the Centre said on Saturday, as it urged states to ensure the ''extremely important'' five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.

MDS12 TL-LOCKDOWN-REMOVE Telangana decides to lift lockdown from Sunday, reopen edu institutions from July 1 as COVID-19 cases dip Hyderabad: After over a month of imposing lockdown curbs to check the COVID-19 surge, the Telangana government on Saturday decided to lift the shutdown in the state from Sunday in view of a decline in coronavirus cases and also reopen educational institutions from July 1.

MDS14 TL-LD IAF Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief Hyderabad: IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria on Saturday said the induction of 36 Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force would take place by 2022.

CAL8 AS-HIMANTA-TWO CHILD Assam to gradually implement two-child norm for availing benefits under some schemes: CM Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Assam government will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.

BUSINESS DEL33 BIZ-VIRUS-2ND LD SECRETARY DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications New Delhi: Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-19 related complications at AIIMS on Saturday. DEL10 BIZ-FINMIN-SWISS BANK Indians' funds in Swiss banks: Govt seeks details from Swiss authorities New Delhi: The finance ministry on Saturday asserted that Indian customer deposits in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said it is seeking details from Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along with their view on possible reasons for changes in the funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-ACTIVIST-PRISON Medha Patkar moves SC seeking immediate release of prisoners above 70 years New Delhi: Social activist Medha Patkar has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and all states and union territories for taking immediate steps including release of prisoners above 70 years of age either on interim bail or on emergency parole to safeguard their interests. LGD5 DL-COURT-LD REPUBLIC DAY VIOLENCE Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

LGD6 DL-COURT-IMA Court seeks IMA chief's response on suit seeking public apology for 'derogatory remarks' against Ayurveda New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sought response from the Indian Medical Association, its president, secretary and others in a civil suit seeking public apology for alleged derogatory remarks against Ayurvedic treatment and medicines.

FOREIGN FGN25 PAK-JADHAV India 'misrepresenting' ICJ verdict in Jadhav case: Pak Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of ''misrepresenting'' the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and asserted that it is ready to fulfil all obligations under the international law.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-LD MYANMAR India abstains on UNGA resolution on Myanmar, says its views not reflected in draft United Nations: India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft and New Delhi does not believe the resolution, tabled hastily, is conducive to ''aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process” in the country. FGN11 VIRUS-WHO-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINES Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official United Nations: The WHO is “urgently” trying to work with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as the Indian government to restart shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to suspend the rollout of second doses of vaccines amid the disruption in supplies, a senior official at the UN health agency has said.

