MP govt suppressing COVID-19 death numbers with new order: CPI(M)

The CPIM leader said the MP government had announced Rs 1 lakh for the kin of COVID-19 victims, and had also said it would provide for children orphaned by the pandemic, but, on the other hand, was coming up with such moves to deny benefits to rightful claimants.If the death certificate does not have the cause, then how would the kin of COVID-19 victims get benefits announced by the state government

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-06-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was suppressing the number of COVID-19 deaths, in the process depriving the kin of victims benefits announced for them.

In a statement, CPI(M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh claimed MP Economic and Statistics Directorate Commissioner Abhishek Singh had issued an order on June 1 through letter number 2732/2021 directing district registrars of deaths and births to ensure the cause of death was not recorded in death certificates. The CPI(M) leader said the MP government had announced Rs 1 lakh for the kin of COVID-19 victims, and had also said it would provide for children orphaned by the pandemic, but, on the other hand, was coming up with such moves to deny benefits to rightful claimants.

''If the death certificate does not have the cause, then how would the kin of COVID-19 victims get benefits announced by the state government? The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government is rubbing salt into the wounds of those affected by the pandemic. We demand that the (MP Economic and Statistics Directorate) order be withdrawn,'' Singh said in the statement.

He said his party has also sought that the compensation to kin of COVID-19 victims is increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

