LJP's Paras faction announces national executive ahead of meeting called by Chirag group

The LJP faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive.The decision comes as a counter-move to the national executive meeting called by the group headed by Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Sunday.

Updated: 19-06-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 21:23 IST
The LJP faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday disbanded all bodies and state units affiliated with the party and announced a new national executive.

The decision comes as a counter-move to the national executive meeting called by the group headed by Chirag Paswan in Delhi on Sunday. With Paras as its president, all four other MPs of the faction figure in the executive while a few of those party office-bearers who switched loyalty to him from Paswan have also been inducted.

Paras said in a statement that all other party wings have been disbanded. Chirag Paswan has asserted that more than 90 percent of the national executive members are with him. Later in the evening, Paswan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to present his case against Birla's decision to accept the claim of the other faction declaring Paras as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Paswan has argued that only the party's parliamentary board can take the decision on its leader in Parliament. Five of the six-party MPs had chosen Paras as their leader in place of Paswan.

The battle over the party's ownership is likely to be decided in the Election Commission as both groups fight for the legacy of a popular Dalit leader from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year. While Chirag Paswan is his son, Paras is his youngest brother.

