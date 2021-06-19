Punjab Congress chief demands rescindment of jobs given on compassionate grounds

Even as he underlined the fact that it is a moral duty of the nation and the government to take care of the families of freedom fighters and those who give their lives for the country, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar said it would not be proper to keep recent appointments made on compassionate grounds in the same league. Urging the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to have a relook at the decision and immediately rescind the appointments in greater public interest, Jakhar pointed out that certain elected representatives tending to their own families do not deserve same consideration as is due to those who make the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Ji must reverse the ill-advised decision, Jakhar said cautioning against potential charges of nepotism and political expediency to be levelled against the Congress party otherwise. The decision is also in my view, the state party chief said, against the ethos and culture of neutrality followed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and the Congress party as a whole.

Jakhar further said that the decision has put on back burner several key announcements made by Cabinet yesterday including the implementation of the pay commission recommendations and the regularisation of Safai Karamcharis, and the party has failed to highlight the benefits of these pro-employee decisions which it has taken despite severe financial crunch. Earlier today, Congress MLA Kuljit Nagra said, "I request the Punjab government to roll back the Cabinet's decision to give jobs to the sons of two MLAs."

Defending his government's decision to give jobs to sons of two MLAs, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said it was a recognition of the sacrifices made by their grandfathers, who laid down their lives for the country. Interacting informally with reporters outside the residence of Late Milkha Singh, where he had gone to pay his last respects to the legendary athlete, the Chief Minister said those who make a sacrifice for the nation can, and should, never be forgotten. "Their families deserve to be compensated for the loss," CM added. (ANI)

