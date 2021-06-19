COVID-19 deaths: PM must express regret, says Cong leader

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must express regret as the Centre had failed the people of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao said people did not die of the infection alone, but also due to lack of oxygen, medicines, vaccine doses as well as the poor condition of hospitals.

If vaccination certificates have the photograph of the prime minister, then shouldn't he and the Centre be taking responsibility for the lakhs of COVID-19 deaths, Rao asked.

On a tour of Goa, Rao told reporters that the prime minister and his party organised massive rallies to win the West Bengal elections, and the Centre allowed the Kumbh Mela to take place in Haridwar, all leading to a huge spike in cases nationwide.

