U'khand Cong to launch agitation if judicial probe not ordered into Covid testing scam

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-06-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday threatened to launch an agitation if a probe by a sitting high court judge was not instituted into the alleged fake Covid testing scam during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

''The Congress will launch a statewide agitation beginning with a fast on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar on June 25 if a probe by a sitting high court judge is not ordered into the scam,'' Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh said at a press conference here.

''It is sinful on part of the BJP which projects itself as a custodian of Sanatan Hindu religion that a scam like this took place under its government in the time of a pandemic like Covid,'' Singh said.

The PCC president said it was not just a scam where financial irregularities were committed, but one that showed a wanton disregard for public health.

Singh also criticised Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat for engaging in a ''blame game'' over the scam.

Tirath Singh Rawat had recently said the scam did not take place in his tenure as he took over in March while the decision to rope in private agencies and labs for conducting Covid tests during the Haridwar Kumbh had been taken earlier.

His predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat has also demanded a judicial probe into the scam, saying it has inter-state ramifications.

The BJP-led state government has already ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the alleged scam.

